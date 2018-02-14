Filed Under:BART, Downtown San Francisco, Janitors, Mission District, Oakland, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area Rapid Transit stations in San Francisco and Oakland should be getting a lot cleaner.

Four months after Supervisor Hillary Ronen personally started cleaning the 16th Street Mission station, BART said it will hire more than 20 janitors.

Ronen said she’s seen the effect a spiffed-up station has on riders.

“The transit riders are thrilled and are finally honestly getting the respect that they deserve,” Ronen told KPIX 5.

BART said the new janitors will be assigned to stations with the largest riderships, which include the five stations in the Mission District and Downtown San Francisco, along with three stations in Oaklnad.

Officials said the new janitors should be on the job by March.

