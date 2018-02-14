CAVELO (CBS SF) — Mendocino County deputies were searching for a 23-year-old Cavelo woman Wednesday who they believe was abducted at gunpoint from her home during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Witnesses told the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department that 27-year-old Negie Fallis arrived at the home in the 23000 Block of Airport Road just before midnight.

He was armed with what appeared to be a small derringer pistol and demanded 23-year-old Khadijah Britton come outside to talk with him. The two are in a dating relationship.

The witnesses told deputies that the couple got into a physical altercation and were last seen entering a black Mercedes sedan and leaving the neighborhood.

Khadijah has not been in contact with her family since that time.

Deputies said Fallis was also wanted in connection with a previous domestic violence incident in January with Khadijah.

Fallis is known to frequent the Willows area and the Grindstone Rancheria in Glenn County, Lake County, and Covelo.

Deputies were requesting anyone with information related to the whereabouts of either individual to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086 or the Sheriff’s Tip line at 707-234-2100.