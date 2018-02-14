Filed Under:East Oakland, Oakland, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland Police Department, Standoff

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland police are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect near the Coliseum Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the vicinity of 53rd Avenue and East Eighth Street at 8:07 a.m. on report of a shooting.

They contacted a victim, who wasn’t injured, and were still on scene attempting to take the suspect into custody as of 10:20 a.m.

No other information about the standoff was immediately available.

Scene of a standoff 5300 block of East 8th Street in Oakland on February 14, 2018. (Oakland Police Department)

