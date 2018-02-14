OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland police are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect near the Coliseum Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 53rd Avenue and East Eighth Street at 8:07 a.m. on report of a shooting.
They contacted a victim, who wasn’t injured, and were still on scene attempting to take the suspect into custody as of 10:20 a.m.
No other information about the standoff was immediately available.
