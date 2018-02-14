DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from Modesto were arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge for the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old Tracy woman in unincorporated Livermore early Monday morning.

Defendants Daniel Gross and Melissa Leonardo, accused in the killing of Lizette Andrea Cuesta, are scheduled to return to court in Alameda County Superior Court in Dublin on Thursday morning to finalize their legal representation and set future court dates.

A motorist found Cuesta stabbed near Tesla Road, roughly 2 miles west of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area, at 2:06 a.m. Monday, Alameda County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

She was airlifted to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley but was pronounced dead later that morning.

Investigators believe Cuesta was dumped from a vehicle and left for dead. She crawled on her stomach for about 100 yards before being found, Kelly said.

He said Cuesta made a “very compelling dying declaration” that led investigators to Gross and Leonardo, who were arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

At Wednesday’s arraignment, several of Cuesta’s family members yelled at Gross and Leonardo, who appeared separately in court.

Bailiffs removed those family members from court and Judge Gordon Baranco told people who couldn’t remain quiet to leave.

“I have to have order in the court,” Baranco said.

One woman yelled expletives at the female suspect and screamed “You’ll get what you deserve!” Afterwards, family members burst into tears and quickly left the courtroom.

Family members of Cuesta and the two defendants declined to talk to reporters after the arraignment.

Family members of the suspects were also in court.

A GoFundMe page set up at on behalf of Cuesta’s family had raised nearly $10,000 as of late Wednesday afternoon.

