PARKLAND (CBS Miami) — At least 20 people have been injured in an active shooter incident at a Florida high school Wednesday, according to CBS Miami.

The shooting incident happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, about an hour north of Miami.

A male that fit the description of the suspect was seen being taken into custody around 4 p.m., CBS News’ Jeff Pegues reports. It wasn’t clear whether the person arrested was the suspect.

A source briefed on events says “there are multiple people shot” and the shooter “is possibly a former student.”

Chopper 4 was at the school located at 5901 Pine Island Road over reports of a shooting.

Margate Fire Dept. says 20 to 50 people might be injured. The U.S. Coast Guard and Palm Beach County are sending helicopters to help.

The father of a student at the school says the shooter was allegedly “wearing a black vest with a red shirt…and supposedly he pulled the fire alarm and planned it,” according to CBS This Morning.

Officers are inside the building looking at surveillance video and trying to identify the shooter.

A number of people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on a stretcher.

CBS4’s Rick Folbaum was speaking over text message with a student at the school who is hiding in a closet.

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet,” the student wrote to him.

More disturbing video shot inside the school during the incident surfaced Wednesday afternoon that showed students sitting on the floor in a classroom and screaming as shot can be heard ringing out outside.

Cell phone video inside the school as shots were going off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

A student shared a picture as they took cover.

Photo from a student in the school barricaded in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where an active shooter incident is underway

The school is on lockdown at this time. Students could be seen evacuating the school in large number, escorted by police with their hands over their heads.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

President Donald Trump has been made aware of the school shooting.

“We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” wrote White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement on the shooting.

I've spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We'll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI are responding to the incident.