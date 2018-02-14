Filed Under:Arrest, School Bus Driver, Solano County, Student Attacked, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KPIX 5) — A school bus driver in Solano County is accused of attacking a special needs student.

Vacaville police say 64-year-old Kim Klopson physically assaulted a second-grader last Tuesday after the student did not leave the bus.

In a statement, the Vacaville Unified School District said: “This was a disturbing case…and it is completely unacceptable for any child to have to endure such an experience.”

Klopson is under arrest on a felony child abuse charge.

She is no longer employed at the school district.

