VACAVILLE (KPIX 5) — A school bus driver in Solano County is accused of attacking a special needs student.
Vacaville police say 64-year-old Kim Klopson physically assaulted a second-grader last Tuesday after the student did not leave the bus.
In a statement, the Vacaville Unified School District said: “This was a disturbing case…and it is completely unacceptable for any child to have to endure such an experience.”
Klopson is under arrest on a felony child abuse charge.
She is no longer employed at the school district.