Filed Under:Cactus, California Department of Public Health, Nopales, Pesticides, Recall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Cactus pads imported from Mexico may contain pesticides that pose a health risk to consumers, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) warned Wednesday.

Samples of the vegetable, known as nopales, contained high levels of some pesticides that have been banned in the United States for many years.

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation said they sampled nopales from six different grocery stores. Only one, S&L Wholesale Produce in San Francisco, is in the Bay Area.

DPR removed the nopales from store shelves and distribution centers, where the items were destroyed.

Nopales. (Thinkstock)

Nopales. (Thinkstock)

Some nopales may have been sold to other stores in California, Nevada and Oregon, according to DPR, and are labeled “Mexpogroup Fresh Produce,” “Aramburo,” or “Los Tres Huastecos.”

People who have been poisoned by the pesticides may experience sweating, vomiting, headache, hypersalivation, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, according to the CDHP.

A CDHP official said extreme effects could include permanent nerve damage and neurotoxicity.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch