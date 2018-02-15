ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The Oakland Raiders announced Thursday that they were parting ways with long-time kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who missed the 2017 regular season with an injury.

In short news release, team owner Mark Davis thanked the 17-year veteran for his years with the team.

“The Raider Nation salutes Sebastian Janikowski as the sun sets on his illustrious career with the Oakland Raiders,” Davis said. “He joined the team as a surprise first-round pick in the 2000 Draft and finishes his time in Oakland as one of the greatest or perhaps the greatest kicker in pro football history.”

“His powerful left leg produced an NFL-record 55 field goals of 50-or-more yards. The motto ‘Once a Raider, Always a Raider’ has never been more true as his 18-year career makes him the longest-tenured player in Raiders history.”

“Sebastian, his wife, Lori, and their three children will always be a loved and treasured part of the Raiders family.”

The left-footed Jankowski, who was known among Raiders fans by the nickname “Seabass,” is the franchise’s all-time leader in points (1,799) and games played (268).

He will become a free agent in March, shortly after his 40th birthday.

Giorgio Tavecchio, who took over kicking duties, converted 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra-point tries. He is an exclusive-rights free agent and can be resigned by the team free agency begins March 14.