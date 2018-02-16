OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Alameda County jail inmate was facing a possible attempted murder charge Friday after he viciously attacked a guard with a metal eyeglass frame that he had sharpened into a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Agustin Gonzalez, 26, attacked a 33-year-old deputy sheriff with the makeshift weapon, stabbing him several times in the face and neck.

The District Attorney now will decide if Gonzalez will face attempted murder of a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and possession of a deadly weapon in jail charges.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said the attack took place at the Glenn Dyer Jail in Oakland Wednesday at 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 14th.

Kelly said the deputy was bringing the inmate hot water to be used for making food to the F-pod on the first floor of the jail during recreation time.

When the deputy opened the door, Gonzalez — who was being held on federal gun charges — rushed him and began violently attacking him with the weapon.

“Luckily, the deputy was able to block out most of the punches and stabbing attempts,” Kelly told the East Bay Times.

The deputy suffered puncture wounds from the shank in the struggle. Authorities said it appeared Gonzalez was trying to go for the deputy’s jugular to kill him.

The deputy also suffered a three-inch laceration to his right forearm, as well as the multiple abrasions and bruises. There were also burns to his forehead and hand from the hot water he was carrying.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. His condition was not released.