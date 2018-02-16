OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two days after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school, the Oakland Unified School District on Friday conducted active-shooter training for teachers and administrators.

Oakland Schools Police Chief Jeff Godown is fed up with the mass shooting happening again and again…

It’s 2018 and you are going to have to tell your child if you are at school tomorrow and someone tries to kill you, this is what you are going to have to do, said Godown. That is the most absurd, obscene discussion that needs to be had.

The active shooter training for Oakland educators has been planned for months, but it comes the same week as the Parkland Florida massacre.

Godown said it is past time congress puts a bans on assault rifles often used in mass shootings.

“They are designed to kill people,” said Godown. “People will tell you they are designed to shoot bottles and targets that is a bunch of baloney.”

The school crisis response training was being administered in partnership with DPREP, Inc., a Folsom company that provides training and consulting services for disaster preparation and emergency response.

The training for teachers and administrators focused on characteristics of an active-shooter situation and what to do in the moments after a shooting begins.

“I worked in correctional education and parole offices and I am sorry to say I almost feel safer there than in public schools,” said Oakland Technical High School Assistant Principal Angela Taylor.

But this is one lesson with no simple answers as teachers train for a worst-case scenario in the classroom.

Gun control remains an uphill battle in Washington.

“At the end of the day, no matter what you do, if someone comes in with a high capacity assault weapon that is bent on killing people, you are not going to stop him,” said Godown.