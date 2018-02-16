SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in four armed robberies of convenience stores over the last several months in San Pablo and Richmond that were captured on surveillance cameras, authorities said.

San Pablo police issued a Facebook post Friday thanking the public for its help in locating the alleged gunman. He was arrested with a large amount of marijuana and evidence linking him to a total of four robberies.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Investigators said two Hispanic males wearing black hooded sweatshirts, face masks and blue latex gloves entered La Esperanza Express located at 1852 Rumrill Blvd in San Pablo at 8:30 p.m. December 22nd.

They took cash from the register and fled.

On January 26, a Hispanic male wearing similar clothing with blue latex gloves and a black handgun returned to La Esperanza Express and again stole cash from the register.

Investigators said the two robberies were related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detectives at (510) 215-3150 or call the Crime Stoppers Tip line, (510) 799-8255. All calls can remain anonymous.