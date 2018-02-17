SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A man believe to the gunman who killed one person and wounded another in a shooting in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park was taken into custody early Saturday after officers opened fire on his RV, authorities said.

According to San Francisco police, officers searching for a carjacked Toyota related to the Golden Gate Park shooting located the vehicle at 12:13 a.m. on Alameda Street near De Haro Street.

The Toyota was parked behind an RV. Officers did a well-being check of the RV and found it occupied by several individuals. They were ordered to exit the vehicle, but one person remained behind hiding inside the RV.

Officers contacted the man and then gunfire erupted. At about 2:20 a.m. the man surrendered and was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. His condition was not immediately known.

No officers were reported injured.

The incident began on Friday afternoon when a gunman who shot two people, killing one and injuring the other before getting away in a carjacked vehicle.

Officer Grace Gatpandan tells KPIX the shooting happened in Golden Gate Park’s Panhandle near Oak and Shrader streets after a group got into an argument around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

One victim, a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot then carjacked a vehicle on Fell Street. Police began looking for a silver Toyota 4-Runner with California license plate: 7AOB816.