SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A weather front rolling into the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday afternoon will send overnight temperatures plummeting into the 30s by Monday night and early Tuesday morning, forecasters warned.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Monday night through Tuesday morning. The North Bay could see temperatures drop to the mid-20s. The East Bay temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

While the weather front will have a dramatic impact on temperatures through mid-week, it will not be a major rain or snow producer. However, snow levels will drop to a 1000 feet or lower if any precipitation does fall. Bay Area peaks and the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco could get a dusting of snow.

“The cold air is going to start filtering into the area beginning (Sunday night), but it takes a little time for the coldest air to get here,” Drew Peterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The weather service warned that long durations of below freezing temperatures will kill unprotected vegetation.

Pet owners were also advised not to leave their dogs outside.

In Napa County, officials announced they will be increasing the capacity at local homeless shelters. Similar measures were being taken all around the Bay Area.

If you need to use space heaters, fire officials, said to make sure they were working properly and that you had carbon monoxide detectors in your home.