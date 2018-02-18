A van was stolen and later found burned in Santa Rosa Sunday. (Photo via Santa Rosa Police Dept.)

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two carjacking suspects, one of whom was armed, are at large following a carjacking late Sunday morning in Santa Rosa, police said.

The victim called police at about 11 a.m. to tell them he was in the area of West Third Street and Dutton Avenue after he fled from the perpetrators.

A short time later police received a report that a yellow, 2005 Ford van was on fire in the 1900 block of Ridley Avenue near the Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The vehicle matched the description of the one that was taken by the carjackers.

Police said the victim told them that he was stopped on the side of a road in Santa Rosa when two suspects approached him, one of whom had a handgun.

The suspect with the gun opened a door to the van, pointed the gun at the victim, demanded his property and told him to get out of the van.

Police said the victim handed over his property and ran away and the suspects drove away in the van.

Police do not have a description of the suspects. The victim escaped injury.

The Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community” program is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department’s violent crimes investigations team at (707) 543-3590.

