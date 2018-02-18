Filed Under:commercial building fire, Fire, San Leandro
san leandro fire kpix

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A vehicle fire inside a carport spread to a commercial building early Sunday, triggering a 3-alarm blaze that damaged the structure and two nearby buildings, authorities said.

Alameda County fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said firefighters responded to a report of a car fire at 2995 Teagarden St. at 3:50 a.m.

The fire quickly spread to adjacent structures, affecting businesses at 2993, 2995 and 2999 Teagarden St.

Firefighters elevated the response to 3 alarms before it was totally contained just before 6:30 a.m.

Crews from Oakland, Hayward and Alameda responded to provide mutual aid.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was currently under investigation, Knowles said.

