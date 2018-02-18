Filed Under:Alameda County, Crime, Livermore, Lizette Cuesta, Murder, Stabbing, Tesla Road

TRACY (CBS SF) — Friends, family and complete strangers gathered Saturday night for an emotional vigil remembering a teen who was left for dead on a Livermore road and used her last dying breaths to identify her killers.

More than 100 people prayed, held candles and released balloons in memory of 19-year-old Tracy resident Lizette Cuesta.

A driver found Cuesta just off Tesla Road in a remote part of unincorporated Livermore. Investigators believe she was able to crawl 100 yards on her stomach before being found.

Cuesta was airlifted to Eden Valley Medical center barely alive. The Alameda County Sheriffs office says before Cuesta died, she made a dying declaration that led investigators to the suspects.

The suspects — 19-year-old Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo — were arrested Monday afternoon and are being held on murder charges.

At the Saturday night vigil near Tracy’s War Memorial, hugs and tears flowed as many spoke of Cuesta’s life filled with caring and love.

“I’ll always remember her laugh,” said her uncle, Ruperto Cuesta. “She had a big laugh that filled the room. I love her.”

