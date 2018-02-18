Filed Under:Fire, Firefighter Injured, Martinez, townhouse fire
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A firefighter was injured early Sunday battling a two-alarm fire that through a Martinez townhouse complex, heavily damaging four homes, authorities said.

Contra Costa County Fire Capt. Lisa Martinez said when crews arrived at around 4:15 a.m. flames and thick smoke was streaming out of the complex.

“Arriving units saw heavy smoke coming out of a 2-story, 8-unit townhouse complex,” she said. “They quickly called in a second alarm.”

The fire — at 455 Eastgate Lane — was finally tamed but not before it had forced the residents of the 8 units from the structure. They were able to escape the fire safely, Martinez said.

However, a firefighter was injured. Martinez did not disclose his condition.

Authorities said the fire was sparked by a pot left simmering on a stove.

