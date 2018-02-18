SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed this evening in San Jose, police said.
Officers responded at 7:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Story Road where they found a man with at least one stab wound.
The man was taken to a hospital.
Police said they don’t understand the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
No suspects have been arrested or identified.
