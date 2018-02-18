Filed Under:San Jose, Stabbing, Tet Festival

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed this evening in San Jose, police said.

Officers responded at 7:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Story Road where they found a man with at least one stab wound.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Police said they don’t understand the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

No suspects have been arrested or identified.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch