Filed Under:2-alarm fire, SF Tenderloin, SFFD, Tenderloin District
A 2-alarm fire broke out Sunday evening at the Cadillac Market on Eddy St. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday evening in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 7:14 p.m. at the Cadillac Market at 493 Eddy St.

Firefighters said the fire was the second on the block on Sunday.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported but four people were displaced.

The four are getting help from the American Red Cross and the city.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch