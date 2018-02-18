A 2-alarm fire broke out Sunday evening at the Cadillac Market on Eddy St. (CBS)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday evening in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, fire officials said.
The two-alarm fire was reported at 7:14 p.m. at the Cadillac Market at 493 Eddy St.
Firefighters said the fire was the second on the block on Sunday.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported but four people were displaced.
The four are getting help from the American Red Cross and the city.
