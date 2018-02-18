BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two juveniles have been arrested after a man told officers four young men attacked him at the Ashby BART station Saturday night, police said.

A similar attack by four youths against one person took place at the Ashby station Friday, and BART passengers were beaten, threatened or robbed by mobs of young people in three separate incidents in March and April of last year.

Saturday’s attack happened around 10:48 p.m. in the parking lot of Ashby BART, police said. A man told officers that he was attacked by four young people, according to police.

Officers detained four youths a short distance from the station, and the victim identified two of them.

The two youths were arrested and booked at Juvenile Hall and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Friday, a BART rider reported that four teenagers punched him at the Ashby station and took his phone around 11 p.m. The phone was found abandoned near the station.