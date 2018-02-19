CONCORD (CBS SF) — Concord police arrested a man who drove his vehicle into a commercial building Sunday morning.
At about 6 a.m., Joseph Bey of Antioch drove his vehicle into the AGENT2000 insurance agency at 3585 Clayton Road, police said.
Bey was not injured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved, police said.
Officers arrested Bey on suspicion of driving under the influence.
