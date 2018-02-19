Filed Under:Car Into Building, Concord police, Crime, DUI

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Concord police arrested a man who drove his vehicle into a commercial building Sunday morning.

A suspected drunk driver crashed his vehicle into an insurance office in Concord Sunday morning. (Concord Police Photo)

At about 6 a.m., Joseph Bey of Antioch drove his vehicle into the AGENT2000 insurance agency at 3585 Clayton Road, police said.

Bey was not injured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

Officers arrested Bey on suspicion of driving under the influence.

