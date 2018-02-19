DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A shallow earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 2.9 struck Contra Costa County early Monday morning, according to U.S. Geological Survey officials.
The quake struck at 12:49 a.m. and was located 2 kilometers northwest of the unincorporated community of Diablo, near Danville.
It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers, according to USGS officials.
