SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Widespread freezing temperatures were expected across the Bay Area late Monday night and Tuesday morning, with widespread frost in many coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Clear skies, diminishing winds and a very cold air mass were expected to cause widespread freezing temperatures across inland areas from late tonight into Tuesday morning, weather service officials said.

In addition, frost is likely in coastal areas as temperatures drop to near freezing, according to the weather service.

All inland areas of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Monterey Bay region, including the valleys and hills, were expected to be affected, the weather service said.

Widespread overnight lows from the mid-20s to lower 30s were expected Monday night, according to the weather service. Several hours of subfreezing temperatures are possible through mid-morning Tuesday.

