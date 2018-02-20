GREENFIELD (CBS SF) — A suspect fatally gunned down a man as he was riding his bicycle in Greenfield Tuesday afternoon, police said.
At about 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Apple Street, according to Police Chief Denise Oglesby.
There, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground. Medical crews attempted life-saving measures, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Oglesby said.
Investigators believe the shooter may have been a juvenile male, according to Oglesby.
Oglesby could not confirm whether the shooting was gang-related as the incident remains under investigation.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.