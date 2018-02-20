SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Temperatures tumbled throughout the San Francisco Bay Area to record lows early Tuesday as a cold front tightened its grip on the region.

The National Weather Service had issued an overnight frost advisory and Mother Nature delivered as temperatures at San Francisco International Airport fell to 36 degrees, breaking the record of 37° set back in 2011.

Same was true in Oakland where a 33 degree reading topped the 34 set in 2006. Napa also set at record at 23 degrees, easily topping the mark of 28 degrees set in 1920.

Livermore tied its record of 28 degrees set in 1942 and Santa Rosa tied its mark of 26 degrees set 105 years ago.

While the weather front was having a dramatic impact on temperatures through mid-week, it will not be a major rain or snow producer. However, snow levels will drop to a 1000 feet or lower if any precipitation does fall. Bay Area peaks and the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco could get a dusting of snow.

Around the Bay Area shelters were adding capacity to help house the homeless during the frigid conditions. Extra beds had been added at a warming center at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Gene Friend Recreation Center, First Unitarian Church, the Hummingbird Place, Mission Neighborhood Resource Center and the United Council of Human Services.

The National Weather Service said another system was approaching the Bay Area and was predicted to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Look for an increase in cloud cover and potential for showers out over the coast initially.