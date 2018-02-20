Filed Under:contra costa fire district, Fire, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A one-alarm fire quickly consumed a Walnut Creek house early Tuesday, forcing four residents to flee the flames, authorities said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Marshal Robert Marshall said the fire was reported at 3:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Springbrook Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Walnut Creek.

Firefighters arrived on scene and knocked down the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Marshall said the house was a total loss and all four occupants have been displaced. They are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

One of the occupants of the home suffered minor smoke inhalation, Marshall said. There were no other reports of injures.

Fire investigators were on the scene, but have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

