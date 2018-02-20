Filed Under:Danville, Earthquakes, monte vista high, San Ramon

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — The ground near Danville’s Monte Vista high school continued to rumble early Tuesday as the region was struck by a swarm of four small earthquakes.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the area near the Calaveras Fault was first struck by a 2.8 magnitude quake at 1:32 a.m. just north of Monte Vista High School. It had a depth of 6.8 kilometers.

Three hours later, quake measuring 2.6, 2.9 and 3.0 struck in rapid succession.

There were no injuries reported.

A 2.9 quake was reported in the same area early Monday.

Back in 2015, the Danville-San Ramon area was struck by dozens of small quakes also along the Calaveras Fault.

