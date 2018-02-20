Filed Under:Barack Obama, election interference, FBI, hil;ary clinton, politics, President Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A Clinton-Obama sex tape using body doubles. A Facebook page promoting Texas independence riddled with grammatical mistakes.

The U.S. indictment centered on a Russian troll farm only scratches the surface of the agency that allegedly produced content to sway the presidential election — and glosses over how unconvincing some of its stunts could be.

Many of the more eye-popping accounts of the Internet Research Agency’s activities have come from former employees.

One, Alan Baskaev, told Russian television channel Rain that the agency made a video that looked like a U.S. soldier shooting a Quran and hired actors in an abortive bid to fake a sex tape of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The AP couldn’t confirm Baskaev’s sex tape story. A video of a purported soldier firing at a Quran was posted to an American gun forum in 2015.

