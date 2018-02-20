SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The teenage daughter of former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown has joined forces with a Grammy-winning Bay Area producer to create a fundraising song for the victims of California’s devastating wildfires.
Sydney Brown, Willie’s 16-year-old daughter, released “Love Is Stronger Than Smoke and Fire” on both Youtube and in collaboration with the YouCaring website and the Red Cross.
Brown’s initial goal of $5,000 in donations has already been raised. For more information on donating, go to youcaring.com/sydneybrownmusic.
The teenager started her singing career in 2009 and teammed up with producer Narada Michael Walden on the fundraising song. The music video was shot in locations in Sonoma, Napa and the Southern California wildfires.