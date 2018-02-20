Raiders Part With Long-Time Kicker Sebastian Janikowski The Oakland Raiders announced Thursday that they were parting ways with long-time kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who missed the 2017 regular season with an injury

Group Announces Plan To Keep Raiders In OaklandA group called "We Stand with Oakland" announced Tuesday that it has a plan to try to keep the Raiders professional football team in Oakland even though the team is now committed to moving to Las Vegas in a couple of years.