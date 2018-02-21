Filed Under:BART robbery, BART station, iPhone robbery, Powell St. Station
A BART train at the Powell St. station. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)A BART train at the Powell St. station. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A BART rider was dragged off a train and beaten during a robbery at the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, BART police said Monday.

The robbery was reported at 10:50 a.m. Police said that four juvenile suspects dragged the victim off the train, took his iPhone X and fled.

Though police said the victim was beaten, he was not injured.

The iPhone did not have a tracking device and the suspects remained at large.

