FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Benicia man was found murdered in a Fairfield parking lot early Wednesday and police were searching for a person of interest in the case, authorities said.
Fairfield police detectives released a photo of the person of interest, hoping he could shed some light on the slaying.
The preliminary investigation determined the suspect and victim knew each other and the homicide was not a random act.
The victim’s name was not being released until his next of kin were notified.
Police were asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600, the 24-hour tip line at (707) 428-7345, text TIP FAIRFIELD PD with a message to 888777 or call Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.