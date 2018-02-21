Filed Under:Crime, Fairfield, Homicide, Police

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Benicia man was found murdered in a Fairfield parking lot early Wednesday and police were searching for a person of interest in the case, authorities said.

Fairfield police detectives released a photo of the person of interest, hoping he could shed some light on the slaying.

The preliminary investigation determined the suspect and victim knew each other and the homicide was not a random act.

The victim’s name was not being released until his next of kin were notified.

Police were asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600, the 24-hour tip line at (707) 428-7345, text TIP FAIRFIELD PD with a message to 888777 or call Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch