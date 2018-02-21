SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda remained in critical condition Wednesday after suffering a cardiac incident, the San Francisco Giants reported Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Cepeda had been taken to a hospital late Monday after falling ill at a Bay Area golf course.

“The Cepeda family asks for privacy during this time,” the Giants said in a press release. “Please keep Orlando and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Cepeda has been a regular at Giants home games and owns one of the most popular food outlets inside AT&T Park. Last month, he looked well at an 80th birthday event for Hall of Famer Willie McCovey.

Cepeda was a first baseman during his 17 big league seasons, beginning with the Giants. He also played for St. Louis, Atlanta, Oakland, Boston and Kansas City.

A seven-time All-Star who played in three World Series, Cepeda was the 1958 NL Rookie of the Year with San Francisco and NL MVP in 1967 with St. Louis. In 1961, he led the NL with 46 homers and 142 RBIs. Cepeda was a .297 career hitter with 379 home runs.