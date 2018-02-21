Filed Under:Crime, Martinez, Martinez Police, Prowler, Security camera, Surveillance video

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) – A Martinez man talked to KPIX 5 about his terrifying experience during a recent European business trip when he spotted a prowler outside his home on a security camera while his family was asleep inside.

Stephen Maris has used to his surveillance cameras capturing wildlife around his Martinez home. But this was a first.

He received an alert from the security camera system when he was thousands of miles from his home on Reliez Valley Road.

It was 4 a.m. in Martinez and 1 p.m. in Germany. The motion detector on the surveillance camera turned the device on and sent a text alert to Maris on his phone.

He was able to see someone lurking around the outside of his home on his cell phone.

“Yeah, he went right up to the door there, looking to see if anyone was around, if anyone awake,” explained Maris.

The man’s presence outside his home as his wife and children slept inside wasn’t all that worried Maris.

“Here you will see his knife hanging in his pants,” said Maris.

When he saw the intruder, he leaped into action.

“When I did look at it I knew I had to immediately do something,” said Maris. “I was freaking out.”

He immediately called Martinez police who responded to the scene quickly.

“So I called right away and they said they would have an officer immediately. And then I was on live giving her description of person I saw in video,” said Maris.

While the suspect was able to make off with a chainsaw worth about $450, Maris was relieved when police arrived and determined his family was safe.

Maris put the video out on social media and learned the intruder has been spotted on other surveillance cameras in the area.

So far, the suspect has not been caught. Martinez police are asking anyone who has any information about the intruder to contact authorities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch