SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Olivier Adella, one of three suspects in a high-profile 2016 homicide, has agreed to testify against his accomplices and pleaded no contest to charges that he acted as an accessory to murder in exchange for a maximum of three years in jail, San Mateo County prosecutors said Thursday.

Tiffany Li, Kaveh Bayat and Olivier Adella were all charged in the murder of Keith Green, who disappeared April 28, 2016, after meeting Li at a restaurant in Millbrae.

Green’s body was found near the side of a road north of Healdsburg in unincorporated Sonoma County on May 11, 2016.

Prosecutors alleged that Adella disposed of the body.

“His role was in covering up the murder, but not the murder itself,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said this afternoon.

Green was Li’s ex-boyfriend and the pair had two children together. Prosecutors alleged that Li was afraid of losing a custody battle so she arranged to have Green killed.

The case made international headlines when Li posted a record-high $35 million bail, comprised of $4 million in cash and a $31 million property bond.

Wagstaffe said she was a member of an extremely wealthy family, and it was unclear how much money she could access.

