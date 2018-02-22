Filed Under:Apartment fire, Los Angeles fire, Pico Rivera
Firefighters and ladder hoses battle a fire at a three-story apartment in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, February 22, 2018. (CBS)

PICO RIVERA, Los Angeles (AP) — Fire has engulfed a three-story apartment building in a Los Angeles suburb.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says about 100 firefighters are battling a blaze in the three-story building in Pico Rivera.

The fire erupted in a vacant apartment at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The complex has been evacuated.

Fire officials say one person — not a firefighter — has been injured but there are no other details.

Enormous flames have engulfed most of the roof, and the fire is sending up a thick cloud of black smoke.

Fire officials say the apartments share a common attic, which is helping spread the flames.

The Fire Department ordered all firefighters out of the complex because the roof was collapsing.

Instead, crews are directing streams of water from outside the building.

