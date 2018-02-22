CBS Local — Three people at an elder care facility in Georgia are facing criminal charges, including felony murder, after being caught on a hidden camera neglecting a dying veteran’s cries for help.

The two nurses and one assistant were indicted by a grand jury after the Brookhaven Police Department opened up a criminal investigation into the 2014 death of 89-year-old James Dempsey in November. Dempsey’s family captured the entire incident on a hidden camera they had placed in the Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation. The shocking tape shows Mr. Dempsey saying he can’t breathe and crying for help while the nurses and a supervisor laugh as they struggle to operate the World War II veteran’s oxygen machine.

“Video surveillance shows the patient suffering in respiratory distress and repeatedly calling out for help,” district attorney’s office spokeswoman Yvette Jones said, via the New York Post. “Soon after his distress calls, the victim became unresponsive.”

Nurses Loyce Pickquet Agyeman and Wanda Nuckles lost their medical licenses but reportedly never surrendered them until September of 2017. Local news reports uncovering the family’s tape reportedly gave investigators the evidence they needed to arrest the healthcare workers.

“It was very instrumental…because there was information in the news report that you guys aired that our detectives had not seen yet,” Brandon Gurley of the Brookhaven Police said, via WFMY.

Loyce Pickquet Agyeman was charged on Feb. 21 with murder and neglect to an elder person. Fellow nurse Wanda Nuckles was charged with depriving an elder person of essential services while nurse’s assistant Mable Turman faces neglect charges.