PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — One person was killed early Thursday when a bagel delivery truck slammed head-on into car on the Oregon Expressway in Palo Alto, authorities said.
Palo Alto police said the predawn crash took place in the eastbound lanes of the Oregon Expressway at West Bayshore Rd.
A Hot Bagels Catering delivery van slammed head-on into a car. One person was killed and there was no immediate word of other injuries.
Police said usually busy connector to Highway 101 would be closed for several hours as they investigate the crash. The cause was not immediately known.
Commuters were told to take Embarcadero Rd or San Antonio Rd to access Highway 101.
No other details were immediately available.