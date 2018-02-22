SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In a series of early Thursday morning tweets, President Donald Trump said one of the solutions to ending deadly violence in the nation’s schools was to arm teachers.

Here’s what President Trump tweeted:

“If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there…problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work!”

“…History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!”

“….immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!”

“I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to”

The tweets have triggered a strong response from both sides of the debate.

Mike J Allen tweeted: “Based on this idea, shootings will move to other public places like malls and movie theaters, then we’re going to arm Cinnabon workers?!? There’s an easier, more obvious, more common sense answer. #GunReformNow”

Marcello Johnson was also against the idea.

“Ummmmm teachers on military bases don’t have guns in the school, in fact NO ONE on the base has guns !!!!!! Not even Soldiers unless we are training…. know what you’re talking about or DONT TALK!,” he posted.

But Kyle agreed with the plan.

“The best defense is offense. The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is good guys with guns,” he tweeted.

As does Jacob Wohl who wrote: “President Trump is the only president tough enough to deal with these terrorists the way they should be dealt with.”