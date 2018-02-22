Filed Under:Bodies, Police, San Francisco, The Urban School

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The bodies of three men were discovered early Thursday on the sidewalk near a San Francisco school in the city’s Haight-Ashbury
neighborhood, authorities said.

San Francisco Police Spokesman Robert Rueca said his agency got call at 4:35 a.m. reporting the discovery of three males who were unresponsive on a Page Street sidewalk near the Urban School.

Officers responded and declared the three dead at the scene.

Investigators said they do not believe the men had any connection to the school. Foul play was not being considered as a cause and the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

Classes were being held as normal at the school.

