SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire quickly spread inside a three-story apartment house in San Francisco’s Castro District Friday, sending flames skyward and a thick plume of smoke billowing over the neighborhood.
San Francisco fire officials said the blaze was reported in the building located at 519 Sanchez St. at around 10:25 p.m.
Arriving crews were greeted by flames and thick smoke and immediately called in a second alarm in the densely packed neighborhood.
Fire crews were sweeping the building to make sure all the occupants have been able to escape.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.