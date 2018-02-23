MINDEN, Nev. (KTVN) — Authorities in northern Nevada on Friday morning were able to rescue two men who got lost while skiing out of bounds near Heavenly Ski Resort Thursday night, according to CBS station KTVN.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located the men around 8 p.m Thursday in Mott Canyon on the east side of Carson Range. Authorities said the skiers had cell phones, but the batteries were dying, and one of the men had a medical condition.

The men are identified as 24-year-old Timothy Dane of Connecticut and 25-year-old Eshai Delacruz of San Francisco.

Authorities took Delacruz to a staging area, where he was cited and released for Skiing Out of Bounds, which carries a fine of $640.

Dane was unable to walk out due to an unrelated medical condition.

Due to weather, the men could not be flown out from the woods Thursday evening, so Search and Rescue teams stayed with them until Friday morning when a Black Hawk helicopter requested from NAS Fallon airlifted Dane to the Minden Airport.

Our hats are off to the @DouglasSheriff SAR volunteers who stayed overnight on the mountain with a stranded skier when conditions prevented safe evac till this morning. These photos are from an @WashoeSheriff HASTY team member- WCSO SAR assisted with this morning’s operation. pic.twitter.com/0eJMV62L2m — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 23, 2018

Dane declined medical treatment, but was also cited for skiing out of bounds.

The El Dorado and Washoe County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams also helped with the completion of the rescue Friday morning.