(CBS Local) — A heroic German shepherd in Washington state is fighting for his life after protecting his 16-year-old owner from two violent burglars.

According to KIRO7, the two suspects broke into the teen’s Des Moines home on Feb. 21 while only he and his dog Rex were home. As the boy went to hide in a bedroom closet, Rex reportedly charged downstairs to confront the thieves.

“Rex’s instinct to protect his home and his best friend, took him downstairs and he attacked the burglars. Both of the burglars struggled and beat him up with whatever they could,” the teen’s relative Susy Cadena wrote on a GoFundMe page started for the family.

After escaping his attackers, Rex reportedly ran back upstairs to protect the boy. The 2-year-old fought off the criminals again when they entered the bedroom but was shot at least three times during the fight. The burglars ran from the scene after police entered the neighborhood. The German shepherd was rushed to a nearby veterinary intensive care unit where doctors worked around the clock to save the canine hero.

Ms. Cadena’s fundraiser hoped to raise $10,000 for Rex’s medical bills and upcoming surgery. “Our family cannot let Rex the hero dog go without us fighting as hard as he did,” Cadena added.

In less than two days, the GoFundMe page had raised over $28,000 for Rex. “We are truly amazed at your kindness. We have exceeded the goal and we just wanted to assure you that all the money will go toward Rex’s medical expenses and his recovery,” Cadena wrote in a Feb. 23 update. The 2-year-old hero has been upgraded from critical condition but will still need surgery for his wounds. Police in Des Moines are still looking for the suspects who attacked Rex.