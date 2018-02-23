Filed Under:Armed robbery, Crime, Mill Valley, Mill Valley police

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Two men robbed a Chevron gas station at gunpoint Friday morning, Mill Valley police said.

The robbery occurred around 5:17 a.m. as the gas station employee was opening the business at 5 Ashford Ave.

The suspects were described as two black men who fled in a small black sedan, police said.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and took personal items from the victim. Police canvassed the area but did not locate the suspects.

The gas station employee was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

