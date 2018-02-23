YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — The Oakland hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park earlier this week was found safe Friday afternoon, according to park authorities.

36-year-old Oakland resident Alan Chow had been missing since Tuesday, February 20. Chow had planned a solo backpacking trip along the Hetch Hetchy Trail and was last seen on Saturday.

Chow was spotted from a National Park Service helicopter around 12 p.m. Friday above Wapama Fall in the Hetch Hetchy area after an extensive search. The hiker had sustained minor injuries but was recovering well.

Chow was transported to the Hetch Hetchy Ranger Station, where he has been reunited with family members

During the time since the search began Tuesday, Chow stayed in his tent and was able to stay hydrated and had plenty of food, according to park rangers, who said his preparedness and sound decisions were key to his rescue and good health.

Yosemite National Park officials said approximately 60 participated in the search effort. The park thanked the California Highway Patrol, Bay Area Mountain Rescue, the California Office of Emergency Services, Marin County Search and Rescue, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office among other groups for their assistance in the search.