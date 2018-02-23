HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A box truck overturned in the northbound lanes on Highway 880 near Hayward Friday, backing up commute traffic for several miles.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash near the Whipple Road off-ramp was first reported at 5:35 a.m. and initially forced the closure of four of the five lanes.
Two lanes remained closed through the height of the morning commute, backing up traffic on the busy commute corridor for several miles. A Sig-alert was issued for the highway for an hour and 26 minutes until all lanes were reopened at around 7 a.m.
There were no injuries reported in the crash.