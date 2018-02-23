Tawnya Hopper (Sonoma County Sheriff's Office)

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Petaluma woman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Friday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court for aiding and facilitating the sexual abuse of her nine-year-old daughter.

Tawnya Hopper, 44, was charged with 13 felony counts involving men molesting both her younger daughter and her 20-year old developmentally-delayed daughter, now 22, at her home on Wilson Street in Petaluma in 2015.

She pleaded no contest to one count of aiding and facilitating the sexual abuse of her 9-year-old daughter and the remaining counts were dismissed.

Hopper was arrested in November 2015 when the FBI was investigating a Bay Area child pornography ring that implicated Hopper.

The FBI and Petaluma police found child pornography and drug paraphernalia when they searched Hopper’s home. Hopper’s younger daughter told authorities an adult male had abused her several times while Hopper was present, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

“This was really an atrocious crime. This defendant engaged in conduct that was totally reprehensible with her own child,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in statement.

