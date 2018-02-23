Filed Under:Concord, Contra Costa County health inspectors, Infestation, Old Spaghetti Factory, Rat, vermin

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A popular East Bay restaurant was shut down this week over an infestation of rats.

The Old Spaghetti Factory on Mt. Diablo Street in Concord was ordered to close down Wednesday.

Contra Costa County health inspectors found a lengthy list of minor and major violations.

There were issues raised about sanitation, but the most glaring was the rat infestation.

“If they were having rats, that’s not good. They really need to do something about it. Its a restaurant,” said Concord resident Mike Klein.

So far there was no word from health officials or the restaurant on when it will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch