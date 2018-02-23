CONCORD (CBS SF) — A popular East Bay restaurant was shut down this week over an infestation of rats.
The Old Spaghetti Factory on Mt. Diablo Street in Concord was ordered to close down Wednesday.
Contra Costa County health inspectors found a lengthy list of minor and major violations.
There were issues raised about sanitation, but the most glaring was the rat infestation.
“If they were having rats, that’s not good. They really need to do something about it. Its a restaurant,” said Concord resident Mike Klein.
So far there was no word from health officials or the restaurant on when it will reopen.