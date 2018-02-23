OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A multi-platinum rap artist with strong ties to the Bay Area is making sure local teens can see their own futures, literally.

Percy Miller became better known as Master P during the ’90s as a multi-platinum recording artist, producer and the founder of No Limit Records.

In the late ’80s, Miller was studying business administration at Merritt College in Oakland when a $10,000 inheritance gave him the opportunity to open the Richmond record store with the same name that became the foundation for his record label.

In addition to recording hit songs like “Make Em Say Uhh!” and “Bout It Bout It,” Miller would become one of the most successful businessmen in hip hop thanks to his labels success and a diverse range of investments.

The fortune he made has led to a number of philanthropic projects, including his work with a group called Vision to Learn.

The organization gives out free eye exams and glasses to students in low-income communities.

On Friday, Master P was there as they gave away 30 pairs of glasses at Oakland High School.

“That’s what helped me changed my life and saved my life: education. And I said, ‘If these kids could see, this would be one of the greatest projects that I could be a part of,'” said Miller.

The Golden State Warriors also support Vision to Learn. The team will spotlight the group’s work at Saturday night’s game at Oracle Arena.