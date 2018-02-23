PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Police stepped up security at an East Bay high school Thursday after a student posted to social media that another student was a threat to the school and that there was potential for a school shooting.

Police said they beefed up security at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill after they received information that a student at the school posed a threat. The alleged threat was posted by another student at a nearby school.

Officers questioned the student who posted the information, and the student admitted that it was not a credible threat. The student admitted to fabricating the information.

Officers also questioned the student who was mentioned in the social media post. The Pleasant Hill Police Department ultimately determined that the individual did not pose a threat to the school and that there was no threat to the public.

The incident comes just over a week after 17 people were killed and others were injured in a school shooting in Florida. The school shooting has led to student protests and reignited a national debate on gun violence.