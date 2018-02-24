NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — The National Rifle Association is facing a corporate backlash as companies take a closer look at their investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry following the latest school massacre.

A handful of companies have ended discount programs with the NRA as the group aggressively resists calls for stricter gun control after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

The moves come as petitions circulated online targeting companies offering discounts to NRA members on its website. #BoycottNRA was trending on Twitter.

Members of the NRA have access to special offers from partner companies on its website, ranging from life insurance to wine clubs but the insurance company MetLife Inc. discontinued its discount program with the NRA on Friday. Car rental company Hertz and Symantec Corp., the software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology, did the same.

“We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz,” the company tweeted Friday.

In a statement, Bank of America said it would examine its relationships with gunmakers who manufacture “assault weapons for non-military use.”

“We are joining other companies in our industry to examine what we can do to help end the tragedy of mass shootings, and an immediate step we’re taking is to engage the limited number of clients we have that manufacture assault weapons for non-military use to understand what they can contribute to this shared responsibility,” the statement said.

Both Delta and United said Saturday they will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend their annual meetings, and both have asked the gun rights group to remove any references to their companies from the NRA website.

Here is a list of some of the companies that have cut ties or distanced themselves from the NRA:

First National Bank of Omaha : The bank announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA.

: The bank announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA. The Hertz Corp. : The rental car company ended its discount program for NRA members.

: The rental car company ended its discount program for NRA members. MetLife Inc. : The insurer terminated discounts that had been offered to NRA members on the NRA website

: The insurer terminated discounts that had been offered to NRA members on the NRA website Enterprise Holdings Inc. : The car rental company that also owns Alamo and National cut off discounts for NRA members.

: The car rental company that also owns Alamo and National cut off discounts for NRA members. Symantec Corp. : The software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology ended its discount program with the NRA.

: The software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology ended its discount program with the NRA. Chubb Ltd. : The insurer announced it was ending participation in the NRA’s gun-owner insurance program, though it provided notice three months ago.

: The insurer announced it was ending participation in the NRA’s gun-owner insurance program, though it provided notice three months ago. Best Western : The hotel chain told multiple social media users that it was no longer affiliated with the NRA, though it did not say when that decision was made.

: The hotel chain told multiple social media users that it was no longer affiliated with the NRA, though it did not say when that decision was made. Wyndham Hotels : The hotel chain told social media users it is no longer affiliated with the NRA without specifying when that decision was made.

: The hotel chain told social media users it is no longer affiliated with the NRA without specifying when that decision was made. United Airlines : United said in a tweet Saturday it is “is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website.”

: United said in a tweet Saturday it is “is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website.” Delta : “Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program,” the company tweeted Saturday. “We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website.”

: “Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program,” the company tweeted Saturday. “We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website.” Avis and Budget Rental Car : The companies said they will no longer provide NRA member discounts, effective March 26.

: The companies said they will no longer provide NRA member discounts, effective March 26. TrueCar: The automotive pricing website said on Twitter that it would end its relationship with the NRA on February 28.

